Controversial VB-G RAM G Law Faces Criticism
The new VB-G RAM G law, recently passed by Parliament, has come under fire from Congress members for potentially harming rural economies and shifting financial burdens to states. Critics argue it benefits the central government at the expense of poorer communities, sparking widespread political backlash.
- Country:
- India
The recently passed VB-G RAM G law has ignited a political firestorm, drawing sharp criticism from Congress officials including MP Karti Chidambaram. Chidambaram derided the law's name as 'a very bad alphabet soup,' voicing concerns that the restructured program will adversely affect rural economies and curtail average citizens' income.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, vehemently condemning the new legislation for exacerbating societal inequality. Kharge accused the center of prioritizing its interests over those of farm laborers and impoverished villagers, who he argued would become 'slaves of the rich' under this law.
The VB-G RAM-G Bill promises 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from 100 days, but changes the cost-sharing formula between central and state governments to 60:40, raising alarm among states concerned about shouldering more financial responsibility.
