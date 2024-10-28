Boeing's Bold Move: $22 Billion Stock Offering

Boeing launched a $22 billion stock offering on Monday, aiming to bolster its finances amid a challenging period marked by a workers' strike. This decisive move seeks to maintain its investment-grade credit rating, despite financial strains.

The planemaker is offering 90 million shares of common stock and $5 billion in mandatory convertible securities, a favorable move for credit quality. Ben Tsocanos of S&P Global Ratings acknowledged the benefit for Boeing's credit assessment amidst ongoing negative cash flow concerns.

Faced with a prolonged strike and production impairments, Boeing grapples with maintaining financial stability. The stock offering is part of a broader strategy, alongside a recent $10 billion credit agreement, to address accumulating debt and operational challenges.

