Tragedy on the Highway: Nagrota Accident Sparks Inquiry

A deadly road accident has prompted authorities in Jammu to initiate an inquiry. The tragic collision took place near the Nagrota area, resulting in the deaths of three young men.

Jammu's District Magistrate, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, ordered the probe, with a committee led by Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Kumar tasked to determine the factors behind the crash.

The investigation will assess potential shortcomings, including inadequate road signage and safety measures, as the highway accident raises concerns over transport and road safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)