Tragedy on the Highway: Nagrota Accident Sparks Inquiry
A tragic road accident near Nagrota claimed the lives of three youths, leading to an inquiry ordered by Jammu's District Magistrate. The investigation aims to uncover potential causes such as inadequate signage or safety measures. Authorities urge adherence to road safety rules.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:58 IST
A deadly road accident has prompted authorities in Jammu to initiate an inquiry. The tragic collision took place near the Nagrota area, resulting in the deaths of three young men.
Jammu's District Magistrate, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, ordered the probe, with a committee led by Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Kumar tasked to determine the factors behind the crash.
The investigation will assess potential shortcomings, including inadequate road signage and safety measures, as the highway accident raises concerns over transport and road safety regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
