Cellecor Gadgets Joins Hands with Dixon Technologies to Boost Home Appliance Segment

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has partnered with Dixon Technologies to enhance its product range by manufacturing high-quality washing machines. This collaboration supports Cellecor's ambition to establish itself as a prominent name in India's home appliance market, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:59 IST
Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a rapidly growing consumer electronics brand in India, is expanding its reach in the home appliances sector through a strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. This collaboration will see Dixon, an electronic manufacturing services leader, produce a new line of washing machines for Cellecor.

The manufacturing will take place in Dixon's ISO-certified plants, ensuring that the machines adhere to rigorous quality standards. This move aligns with Cellecor's vision of becoming a household name by offering innovative products that combine quality and affordability.

Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor, highlighted the partnership as a significant milestone in Cellecor's growth, emphasizing its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and delivering products that resonate with Indian consumers' needs and aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

