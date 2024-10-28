Cellecor Gadgets Joins Hands with Dixon Technologies to Boost Home Appliance Segment

Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a rapidly growing consumer electronics brand in India, is expanding its reach in the home appliances sector through a strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. This collaboration will see Dixon, an electronic manufacturing services leader, produce a new line of washing machines for Cellecor.

The manufacturing will take place in Dixon's ISO-certified plants, ensuring that the machines adhere to rigorous quality standards. This move aligns with Cellecor's vision of becoming a household name by offering innovative products that combine quality and affordability.

Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor, highlighted the partnership as a significant milestone in Cellecor's growth, emphasizing its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and delivering products that resonate with Indian consumers' needs and aspirations.

