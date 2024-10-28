Cellecor Gadgets Joins Hands with Dixon Technologies to Boost Home Appliance Segment
Cellecor Gadgets Limited has partnered with Dixon Technologies to enhance its product range by manufacturing high-quality washing machines. This collaboration supports Cellecor's ambition to establish itself as a prominent name in India's home appliance market, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.
- Country:
- United States
Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a rapidly growing consumer electronics brand in India, is expanding its reach in the home appliances sector through a strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. This collaboration will see Dixon, an electronic manufacturing services leader, produce a new line of washing machines for Cellecor.
The manufacturing will take place in Dixon's ISO-certified plants, ensuring that the machines adhere to rigorous quality standards. This move aligns with Cellecor's vision of becoming a household name by offering innovative products that combine quality and affordability.
Ravi Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor, highlighted the partnership as a significant milestone in Cellecor's growth, emphasizing its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and delivering products that resonate with Indian consumers' needs and aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)