Tragic Collision: Two Dead in Bhind Motorcycle Accident

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district resulted in the deaths of two motorcyclists and injured another after a speeding truck collided with their two-wheeler. Police arrested the truck driver after transporting the victims to a hospital, where two were declared dead upon arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Monday evening, a speeding truck collided with a motorbike carrying three individuals in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the death of two men.

The unfortunate incident occurred under Mahagaon police station limits on National Highway 719, prompting an immediate response from police after receiving the alert.

While Yuvraj Singh Jatav, 25, and Kuldeep Singh Gurjar, 32, were declared deceased upon reaching the hospital, a third victim, Charan Singh Narwaria, is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have registered a case and arrested the truck driver involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

