Tragic Bus Accident Raises Traffic Concerns in Maharashtra

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, a 59-year-old man was killed after being struck by a state-operated 'Shivshahi' bus, according to local police.

The accident, which claimed the life of Yusuf Sayyad, occurred at 10 am in Gul market. Sayyad, a resident of Alampura, was riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The incident has sparked complaints among residents regarding recurrent traffic jams and the alleged absence of traffic police in the area.

