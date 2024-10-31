Tragic Bus Accident Raises Traffic Concerns in Maharashtra
A fatal accident occurred in Latur district, Maharashtra, involving a state-run 'Shivshahi' bus that claimed the life of Yusuf Sayyad. The incident has highlighted ongoing traffic issues, with residents complaining about frequent jams and lack of police presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, a 59-year-old man was killed after being struck by a state-operated 'Shivshahi' bus, according to local police.
The accident, which claimed the life of Yusuf Sayyad, occurred at 10 am in Gul market. Sayyad, a resident of Alampura, was riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash.
The incident has sparked complaints among residents regarding recurrent traffic jams and the alleged absence of traffic police in the area.
