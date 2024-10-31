Left Menu

Freight Train Mishap Disrupts Rail Traffic in Muzaffarpur

Four empty freight train wagons derailed at Narayanpur Anant station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. No injuries were reported. Senior officials oversaw the restoration, while train routes experienced temporary diversions. Normal operations continued on the down line, with some trains halted at local stations temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:19 IST
  India

On Thursday, a freight train derailed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, derailing four empty wagons during shunting at Narayanpur Anant station, officials reported.

Despite the incident which took place around 3.45 pm, there were no injuries. However, the mishap prompted the presence of senior officials, including Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Bhushan Sood, who actively managed the restoration efforts.

RPF Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav confirmed ongoing restoration work and noted the temporary diversion of some train routes on the up line, while the down line operations remained unaffected. Several trains experienced brief halts at Muzaffarpur and Samastipur stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

