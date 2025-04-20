Left Menu

CRPF Jawan Narrowly Escapes Major Injury in Unexpected Tree Collapse

A CRPF jawan was slightly injured when a tree unexpectedly collapsed on a security bunker at Amar Singh Club in Srinagar. The poplar tree showed no signs of weakness before its fall, which damaged 50 feet of wall, but caused no major casualties due to the bunker's recent relocation.

Updated: 20-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 08:54 IST
CRPF jawan, Umesh Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unforeseen incident at Srinagar's Amar Singh Club, a CRPF jawan sustained minor injuries when a poplar tree unexpectedly toppled onto a security bunker. The jawan, Umesh Mishra, recalled the sudden impact, which left him as the sole injured party.

The club's secretary, Nasir Amid Khan, expressed shock, noting that the tree was healthy and showed no signs of vulnerability. The collapse wreaked havoc on a 40 to 50-foot stretch of wall, affecting bunkers and iron gates.

Fortunately, no additional damage or injuries occurred since no vehicles were in the vicinity. Khan highlighted the timely bunker relocation two weeks prior, which potentially averted a major disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

