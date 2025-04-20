CRPF Jawan Narrowly Escapes Major Injury in Unexpected Tree Collapse

In an unforeseen incident at Srinagar's Amar Singh Club, a CRPF jawan sustained minor injuries when a poplar tree unexpectedly toppled onto a security bunker. The jawan, Umesh Mishra, recalled the sudden impact, which left him as the sole injured party.

The club's secretary, Nasir Amid Khan, expressed shock, noting that the tree was healthy and showed no signs of vulnerability. The collapse wreaked havoc on a 40 to 50-foot stretch of wall, affecting bunkers and iron gates.

Fortunately, no additional damage or injuries occurred since no vehicles were in the vicinity. Khan highlighted the timely bunker relocation two weeks prior, which potentially averted a major disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)