China Expands Visa-Free Policy to Nine More Nations

China's foreign ministry announced a new visa-free entry policy for citizens of nine additional countries, including South Korea and Norway. This policy, starting on Nov. 8 and lasting until Dec. 31, 2025, allows these citizens to stay in China for up to 15 days for various purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:18 IST
  • China

China is set to broaden its visa-free entry scheme to include nationals from nine new countries, the foreign ministry revealed on Friday. South Korea, Norway, and Finland are among those newly eligible for up to 15 days of entry without a visa, alongside countries like Slovakia and Denmark.

The revised policy goes into action starting November 8, offering business, tourism, family visits, or transit opportunities without the need for a visa, said the ministry. The scheme will remain in place through the end of 2025.

This move is part of China's ongoing efforts to strengthen international ties and facilitate easier travel for foreign nationals, reflecting a broader strategy to invigorate its tourism and business sectors.

