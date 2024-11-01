Left Menu

Qatar Pledges $3 Billion Investment in Pakistan

During a visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Qatar pledged to invest USD 3 billion in Pakistan. The visit, which also included a stop in Saudi Arabia, focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors such as trade, culture, and economy. The investment aims to bolster Pakistan's economic strength.

Islamabad | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:34 IST
Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, revealed that Qatar has committed to a USD 3 billion investment in the nation following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit. This initiative is set to significantly boost Pakistan's economy, reinforcing bilateral ties.

Tarar detailed the Prime Minister's engagements in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, highlighting key discussions with leaders and business figures about enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and culture.

An exhibition showcasing Pakistani art and architecture was exhibited in Doha, marking a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations. Additionally, agreements with Saudi Arabia are expected to elevate their investment in Pakistan by USD 600 million, further strengthening economic ties.

