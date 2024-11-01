Qatar Pledges $3 Billion Investment in Pakistan
During a visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Qatar pledged to invest USD 3 billion in Pakistan. The visit, which also included a stop in Saudi Arabia, focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors such as trade, culture, and economy. The investment aims to bolster Pakistan's economic strength.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, revealed that Qatar has committed to a USD 3 billion investment in the nation following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit. This initiative is set to significantly boost Pakistan's economy, reinforcing bilateral ties.
Tarar detailed the Prime Minister's engagements in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, highlighting key discussions with leaders and business figures about enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and culture.
An exhibition showcasing Pakistani art and architecture was exhibited in Doha, marking a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations. Additionally, agreements with Saudi Arabia are expected to elevate their investment in Pakistan by USD 600 million, further strengthening economic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi and Xi were of view that stable bilateral relationship will have positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity: FS Misri.
PM Modi and President Xi also reviewed the state of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective:FS Misri.
Decade of Cultural Exchange: SAWA Conference in Sharjah
Most unprofessional approach to bilateral relations, ''this is the pits'': Recalled envoy Sanjay Verma to PTI on his treatment by Canada.
Qatar and UAE Leaders Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations in Doha