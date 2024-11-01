Qatar Pledges $3 Billion Investment in Pakistan

Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, revealed that Qatar has committed to a USD 3 billion investment in the nation following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit. This initiative is set to significantly boost Pakistan's economy, reinforcing bilateral ties.

Tarar detailed the Prime Minister's engagements in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, highlighting key discussions with leaders and business figures about enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, and culture.

An exhibition showcasing Pakistani art and architecture was exhibited in Doha, marking a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations. Additionally, agreements with Saudi Arabia are expected to elevate their investment in Pakistan by USD 600 million, further strengthening economic ties.

