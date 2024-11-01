Hero MotoCorp Rides High: Sales Surge by 18% in October
Hero MotoCorp reported an 18% increase in total sales in October, marking considerable growth to 6,79,091 units. Strong demand in urban and rural areas fueled this surge, especially for 100cc and 125cc bikes. The company's electric vehicle unit, VIDA, also saw record-high dispatches in October 2024.
Hero MotoCorp announced on Friday that its overall sales saw an 18% year-on-year increase, with total units sold reaching 6,79,091 in October.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country reported selling 5,74,930 units during the same month in 2023, showing significant market growth.
Domestic shipments to dealers went up to 6,57,403 units from 5,59,766 units in the same period last year, demonstrating effective distribution strategies.
Exports also witnessed a rise, growing to 21,688 units from 15,164 units in the previous year.
This impressive growth was attributed to strong demand from key urban and rural sectors, particularly in the 100cc and 125cc categories during the festive seasons, according to the company's statement.
Additionally, Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, VIDA, maintained its robust growth trajectory, hitting a monthly dispatch record with 8,750 units in October 2024.
