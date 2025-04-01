Tesla's Sales Slump in Portugal Amid Rising Electric Vehicle Registrations
Tesla witnessed a significant 26% drop in car sales in Portugal's first quarter, as overall electric vehicle registrations rose by 29%. The company registered 2,145 new cars despite a challenging competitive landscape and controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk's political associations.
- Country:
- Portugal
Tesla saw a substantial decline in its Portuguese sales during the first quarter of this year, with figures falling by approximately 26%, according to reports from the country's automobile industry association, ACAP.
Meanwhile, registrations of new light electric vehicles experienced an impressive 29% rise. Overall new vehicle registrations slightly dipped to 58,545.
The reduction in Tesla's sales comes as the company navigates an increasingly competitive market, with traditional automakers and Chinese firms rolling out fresh, budget-friendly electric models. Controversial political engagements by CEO Elon Musk in Europe have also added to the brand's challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk Faces Controversy Amid Tesla's Financial Challenges
Elon Musk's DOGE Storms US Institute of Peace Amid Controversy
Judicial Roadblock: Elon Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dissolve USAID
Russia Eyes Space Collaborations with US and Elon Musk
Russia Eyes Collaboration with Elon Musk for Mars Mission