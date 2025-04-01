Left Menu

Tesla's Sales Slump in Portugal Amid Rising Electric Vehicle Registrations

Tesla witnessed a significant 26% drop in car sales in Portugal's first quarter, as overall electric vehicle registrations rose by 29%. The company registered 2,145 new cars despite a challenging competitive landscape and controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk's political associations.

  • Portugal

Tesla saw a substantial decline in its Portuguese sales during the first quarter of this year, with figures falling by approximately 26%, according to reports from the country's automobile industry association, ACAP.

Meanwhile, registrations of new light electric vehicles experienced an impressive 29% rise. Overall new vehicle registrations slightly dipped to 58,545.

The reduction in Tesla's sales comes as the company navigates an increasingly competitive market, with traditional automakers and Chinese firms rolling out fresh, budget-friendly electric models. Controversial political engagements by CEO Elon Musk in Europe have also added to the brand's challenges.

