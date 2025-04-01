Tesla's Sales Slump in Portugal Amid Rising Electric Vehicle Registrations

Tesla saw a substantial decline in its Portuguese sales during the first quarter of this year, with figures falling by approximately 26%, according to reports from the country's automobile industry association, ACAP.

Meanwhile, registrations of new light electric vehicles experienced an impressive 29% rise. Overall new vehicle registrations slightly dipped to 58,545.

The reduction in Tesla's sales comes as the company navigates an increasingly competitive market, with traditional automakers and Chinese firms rolling out fresh, budget-friendly electric models. Controversial political engagements by CEO Elon Musk in Europe have also added to the brand's challenges.

