Tensions Rise in Vidarbha Over Statehood Protests Ahead of PM's Nagpur Visit

Dozens of activists advocating for Maharashtra's Vidarbha region's statehood were detained as a preventive measure before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nagpur. The activists aimed to conduct black flag protests. Modi's schedule included visits to significant local sites and inaugurations at defense facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nagpur, police detained several activists advocating for statehood for Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, according to official statements. The detentions were preemptive to halt planned protests by groups such as the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) demanding separate state status.

The crackdown on dissenting voices began late Saturday and carried into Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed that activists were held at the Zone II deputy commissioner's office, and more than 40 individuals were detained from various police districts including Gittikhadan, Ambazari, Kotwali, and Wathoda.

During his visit, Modi paid homage at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir and Deekshabhoomi, sites of cultural significance in Nagpur. Furthermore, he laid the foundation for the new Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre and visited defense sites, inaugurating an airstrip for UAVs and opening a munition testing facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

