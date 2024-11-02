Tragic Collapse: Roof Failure at Novi Sad Railway Station

Tragedy struck the Serbian city of Novi Sad on Friday when a roof at the entrance of a railway station collapsed, claiming 14 lives and leaving several others critically injured. Rescue workers, aided by cranes and bulldozers, worked tirelessly to search for survivors amidst the rubble of concrete and twisted metal.

The disaster unfolded at noon on a sunny day, with bodies being pulled from the wreckage throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Witnesses, like Vera, an 86-year-old pensioner, described hearing a huge rumble followed by a plume of dust, highlighting the sudden and devastating nature of the incident.

While rescuers managed to free two women trapped under the debris, their condition remains critical. Authorities, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, have vowed justice and stressed accountability. Questions loom over safety measures, especially as reconstruction excluded the collapsed part of the roof.

(With inputs from agencies.)