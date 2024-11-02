Tragic Collapse: Roof Failure at Novi Sad Railway Station
In Novi Sad, Serbia, a railway station's roof collapse led to 14 fatalities, leaving two women critically injured. Rescue efforts, involving cranes and bulldozers, continued through the night. Officials pledged justice, promising accountability for this tragic incident, which highlighted safety concerns at the 1964-constructed station.
Tragedy struck the Serbian city of Novi Sad on Friday when a roof at the entrance of a railway station collapsed, claiming 14 lives and leaving several others critically injured. Rescue workers, aided by cranes and bulldozers, worked tirelessly to search for survivors amidst the rubble of concrete and twisted metal.
The disaster unfolded at noon on a sunny day, with bodies being pulled from the wreckage throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Witnesses, like Vera, an 86-year-old pensioner, described hearing a huge rumble followed by a plume of dust, highlighting the sudden and devastating nature of the incident.
While rescuers managed to free two women trapped under the debris, their condition remains critical. Authorities, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, have vowed justice and stressed accountability. Questions loom over safety measures, especially as reconstruction excluded the collapsed part of the roof.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel's government says a drone was launched toward the the prime minister's house Saturday, with no casualties, reports AP.
Tragedy Strikes Beit Lahiya: Israeli Airstrikes Cause Casualties
Tensions Rise After Reported Gaza Airstrike Casualties
U.S. Urges Israel to Reduce Beirut Strikes Amidst Rising Civilian Casualties
Library Inferno: Pune's Navi Peth Ablaze; No Casualties Reported