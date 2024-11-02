Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident on Ghazipur-Ballia Highway

In a tragic accident on Friday night, three individuals lost their lives after being hit by a vehicle on the Ghazipur-Ballia National Highway. The incident occurred in Shahbazkuli village, falling under the jurisdiction of Nonhara police station, as confirmed by authorities.

The victims, identified as Indramani Yadav, 45, Saroj Yadav, 27, and Shailesh Yadav, 28, were en route to Gauspur Bazaar Dhaba for dinner when they were tragically struck by a heavy vehicle. Evidence suggests multiple vehicles may have run over the bodies, according to Station House Officer Dhirendra Kumar Sonkar.

Local police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the distress call at 10:15 pm, discovering the bodies and a damaged motorcycle nearby. An investigation has been initiated following a case filed by the victims' families, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

