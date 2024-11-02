Tragedy in Novi Sad: Investigating the Station Roof Collapse

A tragic incident unfolded in Novi Sad, Serbia, where a roof collapse at the railway station claimed 14 lives and left three others injured. The disaster occurred on a sunny Friday afternoon, prompting an immediate rescue operation that lasted into the night.

An investigation has been initiated to uncover the cause of the collapse, involving the state Traffic Institute, the Serbian Railways company, and the Chinese consortium responsible for prior renovations. Transport Minister Goran Vesic emphasized the need to ascertain who was responsible for overseeing the quality of works conducted on the station.

This incident has sparked political tensions, with Serbia's opposition accusing government authorities of corruption. President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to deliver justice and ensure severe penalties for those accountable, while citizens gathered in mourning, demanding answers and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)