Tragedy in Novi Sad: Investigating the Station Roof Collapse
A roof collapse at a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, killed 14 and injured three. Authorities launched an investigation involving various state bodies and a Chinese consortium. Serbia's opposition accused the government of corruption and called for protests. President Vucic promised justice for victims.
A tragic incident unfolded in Novi Sad, Serbia, where a roof collapse at the railway station claimed 14 lives and left three others injured. The disaster occurred on a sunny Friday afternoon, prompting an immediate rescue operation that lasted into the night.
An investigation has been initiated to uncover the cause of the collapse, involving the state Traffic Institute, the Serbian Railways company, and the Chinese consortium responsible for prior renovations. Transport Minister Goran Vesic emphasized the need to ascertain who was responsible for overseeing the quality of works conducted on the station.
This incident has sparked political tensions, with Serbia's opposition accusing government authorities of corruption. President Aleksandar Vucic vowed to deliver justice and ensure severe penalties for those accountable, while citizens gathered in mourning, demanding answers and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
