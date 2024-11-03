Urban FMCG Struggles: Inflation Hits Margins

In the face of soaring input costs and persistent food inflation, leading FMCG companies such as HUL, GCPL, Marico, and ITC have reported a decline in profit margins for the September quarter, adversely impacting urban consumer spending.

Industry heavyweights have pointed to surging prices of commodities like palm oil and cocoa as contributing factors, hinting at potential price hikes as a remedy. While rural markets continue to exhibit growth, the strain on urban consumption is palpable, according to industry figures.

With urban FMCG demand accounting for a significant portion of total sales, firms must navigate the ongoing economic headwinds. As industry leaders voice concerns, the FMCG sector's growth trajectory remains uncertain amid mounting food costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)