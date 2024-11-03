Urban FMCG Struggles: Inflation Hits Margins
Leading FMCG companies, including HUL, GCPL, Marico, and ITC, reported margin declines in the September quarter due to rising input costs and food inflation, which dampened urban consumption. While rural markets showed growth, the overall FMCG sector faces challenges amid high palm oil and cocoa prices.
- Country:
- India
In the face of soaring input costs and persistent food inflation, leading FMCG companies such as HUL, GCPL, Marico, and ITC have reported a decline in profit margins for the September quarter, adversely impacting urban consumer spending.
Industry heavyweights have pointed to surging prices of commodities like palm oil and cocoa as contributing factors, hinting at potential price hikes as a remedy. While rural markets continue to exhibit growth, the strain on urban consumption is palpable, according to industry figures.
With urban FMCG demand accounting for a significant portion of total sales, firms must navigate the ongoing economic headwinds. As industry leaders voice concerns, the FMCG sector's growth trajectory remains uncertain amid mounting food costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FMCG
- urban consumption
- inflation
- input costs
- HUL
- GCPL
- Marico
- ITC
- palm oil
- cocoa prices
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Joins Ranchi's Samvidhan Samman Sammelan
We will remove 50 pc cap on reservation: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
Constitution Under Siege: Rahul Gandhi's Bold Accusations Against BJP
Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP's Attack on Constitution and Calls for Caste Census
Constitution under attack from all sides, needs to be protected: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.