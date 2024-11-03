Left Menu

Urban FMCG Struggles: Inflation Hits Margins

Leading FMCG companies, including HUL, GCPL, Marico, and ITC, reported margin declines in the September quarter due to rising input costs and food inflation, which dampened urban consumption. While rural markets showed growth, the overall FMCG sector faces challenges amid high palm oil and cocoa prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:24 IST
Urban FMCG Struggles: Inflation Hits Margins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of soaring input costs and persistent food inflation, leading FMCG companies such as HUL, GCPL, Marico, and ITC have reported a decline in profit margins for the September quarter, adversely impacting urban consumer spending.

Industry heavyweights have pointed to surging prices of commodities like palm oil and cocoa as contributing factors, hinting at potential price hikes as a remedy. While rural markets continue to exhibit growth, the strain on urban consumption is palpable, according to industry figures.

With urban FMCG demand accounting for a significant portion of total sales, firms must navigate the ongoing economic headwinds. As industry leaders voice concerns, the FMCG sector's growth trajectory remains uncertain amid mounting food costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024