Explosion in Howrah Mail: Firecracker Scare

An explosion in the general coach of the Howrah Mail injured four passengers near Sirhind railway station in Punjab's Fatehgarh district, Government Railway Police officials confirmed.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, involving firecrackers in a plastic bucket, while the train journeyed from Amritsar to Howrah.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, sending samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory as part of their efforts to determine the blast's specifics and cause.

