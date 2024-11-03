Left Menu

MAHSR Milestone: Completed River Bridges Boost India's Bullet Train Ambitions

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project celebrates a major milestone with the completion of all nine river bridges between Vapi and Surat, including the recently finished Kharera River bridge. This achievement signifies continued progress on connecting major economic hubs in India, enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:28 IST
Bridge construction image under Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, commonly referred to as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train, has reached a significant milestone with the completion of all nine river bridges between Vapi and Surat. The latest addition is a bridge over Gujarat's Kharera River, an official release noted on Sunday.

The Kharera bridge, completed on October 29, stretches 120 meters in length and stands supported by three girders of 40 meters each. With piers rising between 14.5 and 19 meters, this structure is part of the twelve river bridges completed so far in Gujarat, which plans a total of twenty such constructions.

This bridge lies between the Vapi and Bilimora stations and joins the span over rivers including Kolak, Par, Auranga, and others, in various districts. In addition to these, bridges over the Dhadhar, Mohar, and Vatrak Rivers stand completed outside this segment, illustrating the ongoing progress of this transformative 508-kilometer corridor project.

Expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from six to two hours, the bullet train initiative, developed in partnership with Japan, is poised to enhance regional connectivity, economic development, and employment in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The MAHSR project, with an approved budget of Rs 1,08,000 crore, marks a crucial step forward in India's infrastructure ambitions, aiming to position Indian Railways as a global leader in high-speed rail travel.

