Gujarat's Bullet Train Bridges: Milestones on the Fast Track

The construction of twelve of the twenty river bridges for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor across Gujarat has reached completion. This marks a significant milestone in the ambitious high-speed rail project aimed at reducing travel time to three hours.

The Kharera river bridge, a 120-meter structure in Navsari district, is the latest to be finalized. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) confirmed that this bridge is among nine completed between Vapi and Surat stations in south Gujarat. This facilitates the corridor's seamless extension between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

With the entire 1,389.5 hectares of land acquired as of October 21, 2024, the project is on track, encompassing the construction of twelve stations and a pioneering undersea tunnel. The tunnel, passing 36 meters below ground, is a first in India, highlighting the technological strides achieved.

