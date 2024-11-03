Left Menu

Gujarat's Bullet Train Bridges: Milestones on the Fast Track

Twelve out of twenty planned river bridges for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor in Gujarat are completed. The project aims to cut travel time significantly and features an advanced undersea tunnel. All necessary land has been acquired, with substantial progress on civil and depot work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:36 IST
Gujarat's Bullet Train Bridges: Milestones on the Fast Track
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of twelve of the twenty river bridges for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor across Gujarat has reached completion. This marks a significant milestone in the ambitious high-speed rail project aimed at reducing travel time to three hours.

The Kharera river bridge, a 120-meter structure in Navsari district, is the latest to be finalized. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) confirmed that this bridge is among nine completed between Vapi and Surat stations in south Gujarat. This facilitates the corridor's seamless extension between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

With the entire 1,389.5 hectares of land acquired as of October 21, 2024, the project is on track, encompassing the construction of twelve stations and a pioneering undersea tunnel. The tunnel, passing 36 meters below ground, is a first in India, highlighting the technological strides achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024