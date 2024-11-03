Left Menu

Magicpin Slashes Delivery Fees to Outpace Competitors

Hyperlocal e-commerce app Magicpin has reduced its platform charges to Rs 5 per delivery, significantly lower than its competitors. This strategic move comes as rivals raise fees. CEO Anshoo Sharma announced the fee cut for 2024, resulting in a sizeable increase in orders during the festive season.

Updated: 03-11-2024 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Magicpin, a hyperlocal e-commerce application, has slashed its platform charges to Rs 5 per delivery, half the rate demanded by competing services, according to a top company official.

In contrast, popular services like Zomato and Swiggy recently hiked their platform fees by as much as 42-67 percent per delivery, amid criticism from customers.

Magicpin's founder and CEO, Anshoo Sharma, shared via social media platform X that the reduced fees aim to ensure equitable benefits for both delivery personnel and customers during the festive seasons, with no planned fee hikes for 2024.

