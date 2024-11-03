Left Menu

Sleep Screening for Truckers: Reducing Road Accidents

Doctors suggest implementing sleep screenings for truck drivers to reduce road accidents by 43%. Lack of adequate sleep among drivers poses a significant risk. Proposals include regular health screenings, fixed working hours, and rest facilities on highways to address this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:33 IST
Sleep Screening for Truckers: Reducing Road Accidents
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to curb the rising number of road accidents, a group of doctors has proposed the implementation of 'sleep screening' for truck drivers. This initiative could potentially cut down road accidents by an estimated 43%, according to Dr. Rajesh Swarnkar, president of the South East Asian Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The alarming link between insufficient sleep and increased accident risk has prompted calls for regional transport offices to mandate truck drivers to provide detailed sleep-related information every two years. This would include their body mass index and sleep habits, helping identify disorders like sleep apnea.

National RTO and Traffic Committee chairperson, CL Mukati, supported the idea, emphasizing regular health check-ups. He argued for fixed driving hours and the construction of rest stops every 200 kilometers to ensure drivers get adequate rest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024