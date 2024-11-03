Sleep Screening for Truckers: Reducing Road Accidents

In a bid to curb the rising number of road accidents, a group of doctors has proposed the implementation of 'sleep screening' for truck drivers. This initiative could potentially cut down road accidents by an estimated 43%, according to Dr. Rajesh Swarnkar, president of the South East Asian Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The alarming link between insufficient sleep and increased accident risk has prompted calls for regional transport offices to mandate truck drivers to provide detailed sleep-related information every two years. This would include their body mass index and sleep habits, helping identify disorders like sleep apnea.

National RTO and Traffic Committee chairperson, CL Mukati, supported the idea, emphasizing regular health check-ups. He argued for fixed driving hours and the construction of rest stops every 200 kilometers to ensure drivers get adequate rest.

