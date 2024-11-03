K-Rail Project: Revival Hopes Amidst Opposition

The K-Rail semi-high-speed rail project in Kerala is back on the agenda as the central government has shown its commitment to moving forward, provided state authorities address technical and environmental concerns. The project, which has faced opposition and hurdles, promises significant improvements in travel times.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav recently expressed optimism following discussions with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In supporting the project, Vaishnav emphasized the need for addressing all arising design issues promptly to ensure progression under the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Despite protests from opposition parties and local citizens concerned about displacement, the K-Rail's development is in the spotlight, especially with the Centre's assurance of continued support for the Sabari rail project in alignment with Kerala's transportation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)