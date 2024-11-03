Left Menu

K-Rail Project: Revival Hopes Amidst Opposition

The Kerala government's K-Rail semi-high-speed rail project gains renewed momentum as the Centre shows support, contingent on resolving technical and environmental concerns. Previously stalled due to public opposition and lack of union approval, the project aims to streamline transportation across Kerala with significant time savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:41 IST
K-Rail Project: Revival Hopes Amidst Opposition
  • Country:
  • India

The K-Rail semi-high-speed rail project in Kerala is back on the agenda as the central government has shown its commitment to moving forward, provided state authorities address technical and environmental concerns. The project, which has faced opposition and hurdles, promises significant improvements in travel times.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav recently expressed optimism following discussions with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In supporting the project, Vaishnav emphasized the need for addressing all arising design issues promptly to ensure progression under the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Despite protests from opposition parties and local citizens concerned about displacement, the K-Rail's development is in the spotlight, especially with the Centre's assurance of continued support for the Sabari rail project in alignment with Kerala's transportation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024