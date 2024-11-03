Data Centers: The Next Big Investment Frontier

France-based investment banking firm Natixis has positioned data centers as a promising investment opportunity, citing robust demand for cloud services, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence as key factors. The firm expects new business models and investment profiles to drive significant structural changes in the data center market.

A data center, often a large ensemble of networked servers, serves organizations by facilitating the remote storage and distribution of vast data volumes. Investment triggers include data localization plans and state incentives. Natixis describes data centers as a complex asset class that intersects with real estate, energy infrastructure, and technology, primarily attracting infrastructure-centric investors.

The report cautions that without a coordinated approach, regulatory pressures could notably constrain the sector's operations in the coming years. Investors have various avenues to explore, such as acquiring powered land plots, powered shells, fully outfitted centers, or operator equity, contingent on their expertise in managing these unique, operational-intensive assets efficiently.

