Tragedy on the Tracks: Kerala Train Accident Claims Four Lives

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh compensation for families of four sanitation workers from Salem district who were killed by a train in Kerala. The workers were cleaning railway tracks when the accident occurred, leaving their families in shock and mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:03 IST
Visual of the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic accident, four sanitation workers from Salem district lost their lives after being struck by a train in Kerala. The workers were cleaning a railway track near the Bharatapuzha bridge at Shoranur railway station when the Kerala Express train hit them.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his sorrow over the incident. He has directed that each affected family receive Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The victims include A Lakshmanan, Valli Lakshmanan, R Lakshmanan, and V Rajammal. The accident has left their families in deep sorrow and highlights the dangers faced by sanitation workers.

