Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Bus Plunge Claims Lives

A tragic accident occurred on Monday in Uttarakhand, India, as a bus with 42 passengers plunged into a deep gorge, leaving at least 15 dead and 20 wounded, according to local police reports.

The accident happened en route from Garhwal to Ramnagar. The condition of some survivors is critical, raising concerns that the death toll might increase further.

Footage from ANI displayed the overturned bus near a river at the gorge's base. State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported swift rescue operations to evacuate and assist the injured.

