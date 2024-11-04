Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Bus Plunge Claims Lives

A devastating bus accident in Uttarakhand, India, has claimed at least 15 lives and injured 20. The crash occurred as the bus fell into a gorge en route to Ramnagar. With several survivors in critical condition, authorities fear the death toll may rise. Rescue efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:36 IST


A tragic accident occurred on Monday in Uttarakhand, India, as a bus with 42 passengers plunged into a deep gorge, leaving at least 15 dead and 20 wounded, according to local police reports.

The accident happened en route from Garhwal to Ramnagar. The condition of some survivors is critical, raising concerns that the death toll might increase further.

Footage from ANI displayed the overturned bus near a river at the gorge's base. State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported swift rescue operations to evacuate and assist the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

