Tragic Farming Accident Claims Seven Lives in Maharashtra

In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, seven women farm laborers died after their tractor-trolley plunged into a well on Friday morning. The accident occurred in Alegaon village at approximately 7:30 am.

The victims were en route to a turmeric farm when their vehicle veered off the road and fell into a well, which was filled with water. A rapid rescue operation was launched by police and local administration officials, who managed to extract a large quantity of water from the well.

Following the operation, seven bodies were recovered, and three women were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)