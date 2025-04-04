Left Menu

Tragic Farming Accident Claims Seven Lives in Maharashtra

In a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, seven women farm laborers lost their lives when their tractor-trolley fell into a well. Three survivors were rescued following a swift operation by local authorities. The state's Chief Minister announced financial aid for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:53 IST
Tragic Farming Accident Claims Seven Lives in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, seven women farm laborers died after their tractor-trolley plunged into a well on Friday morning. The accident occurred in Alegaon village at approximately 7:30 am.

The victims were en route to a turmeric farm when their vehicle veered off the road and fell into a well, which was filled with water. A rapid rescue operation was launched by police and local administration officials, who managed to extract a large quantity of water from the well.

Following the operation, seven bodies were recovered, and three women were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025