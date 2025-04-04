Tragic Farming Accident Claims Seven Lives in Maharashtra
In a tragic accident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, seven women farm laborers lost their lives when their tractor-trolley fell into a well. Three survivors were rescued following a swift operation by local authorities. The state's Chief Minister announced financial aid for the victims' families.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, seven women farm laborers died after their tractor-trolley plunged into a well on Friday morning. The accident occurred in Alegaon village at approximately 7:30 am.
The victims were en route to a turmeric farm when their vehicle veered off the road and fell into a well, which was filled with water. A rapid rescue operation was launched by police and local administration officials, who managed to extract a large quantity of water from the well.
Following the operation, seven bodies were recovered, and three women were rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
