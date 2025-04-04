Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Maharashtra: Seven Women Die as Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well

Seven women farm laborers were killed when a tractor-trolley carrying them veered off the road and fell into a well in Nanded district, Maharashtra. The local administration launched a rescue operation, saving three others. Financial aid has been announced for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:50 IST
Tragic Accident in Maharashtra: Seven Women Die as Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, seven women farm laborers lost their lives after the tractor-trolley they were traveling in plunged into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday.

The accident occurred early morning in Asegaon village when the vehicle veered off the road, plummeting into a nearly 90-feet-deep well, leading to a rescue mission involving local administration and disaster management teams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed their condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families and the injured. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025