Tragic Accident in Maharashtra: Seven Women Die as Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well
Seven women farm laborers were killed when a tractor-trolley carrying them veered off the road and fell into a well in Nanded district, Maharashtra. The local administration launched a rescue operation, saving three others. Financial aid has been announced for the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, seven women farm laborers lost their lives after the tractor-trolley they were traveling in plunged into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday.
The accident occurred early morning in Asegaon village when the vehicle veered off the road, plummeting into a nearly 90-feet-deep well, leading to a rescue mission involving local administration and disaster management teams.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed their condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families and the injured. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel
Whirlwind Diplomacy: The Costs of Prime Minister Modi's International Visits
Fast-Track Your Financial Aid: Simplified Personal Loan Process
AAP Challenges BJP Over Unfulfilled Promise of Financial Aid to Women
Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in SLBC Tunnel Collapse