Tragic Accident in Maharashtra: Seven Women Die as Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well

In a tragic incident, seven women farm laborers lost their lives after the tractor-trolley they were traveling in plunged into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday.

The accident occurred early morning in Asegaon village when the vehicle veered off the road, plummeting into a nearly 90-feet-deep well, leading to a rescue mission involving local administration and disaster management teams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed their condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families and the injured. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)