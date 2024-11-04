Left Menu

China Challenges EU Over EV Tariffs at WTO

China's commerce ministry announced plans to file a WTO lawsuit against the EU due to imposed countervailing measures on Chinese electric vehicles. This follows recent negotiations between a visiting EU delegation and Chinese officials over price commitments in the ongoing tariff dispute.

China is escalating its trade dispute with the European Union by filing a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO). The legal action was announced by China's commerce ministry on Monday, concerning the EU's countervailing measures on China-made electric vehicles.

The dispute centers around the tariffs imposed by the EU, which China contends are unfair. In response, last week saw negotiations take place as a European Union delegation visited China to discuss potential price commitments.

This lawsuit marks a significant step in the ongoing conflict over electric vehicle pricing, impacting the global trade landscape between these economic giants.

