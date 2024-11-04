Tragic Bus Plunge Claims Lives in Uttarakhand
A bus accident in Uttarakhand, India, resulted in 36 fatalities and six injuries after the vehicle fell into a gorge. The bus was traveling from Garhwal to Ramnagar with 42 passengers. An investigation has been announced by the state's Chief Minister to determine the cause of the incident.
In a tragic incident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, at least 36 people died after their bus plunged into a gorge, local authorities confirmed. The accident, which also left six people injured, occurred as the vehicle traveled from Garhwal to Ramnagar.
The bus was carrying a total of 42 passengers when the horrifying accident unfolded. Visuals shared by the ANI news agency depicted the overturned bus resting near a river at the bottom of a steep hill.
State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an inquiry to uncover the reasons behind this devastating event, promising a thorough investigation in an official statement posted on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
