Tragic Bus Plunge Claims Lives in Uttarakhand

A bus accident in Uttarakhand, India, resulted in 36 fatalities and six injuries after the vehicle fell into a gorge. The bus was traveling from Garhwal to Ramnagar with 42 passengers. An investigation has been announced by the state's Chief Minister to determine the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:03 IST
bus accident Image Credit:

In a tragic incident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, at least 36 people died after their bus plunged into a gorge, local authorities confirmed. The accident, which also left six people injured, occurred as the vehicle traveled from Garhwal to Ramnagar.

The bus was carrying a total of 42 passengers when the horrifying accident unfolded. Visuals shared by the ANI news agency depicted the overturned bus resting near a river at the bottom of a steep hill.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an inquiry to uncover the reasons behind this devastating event, promising a thorough investigation in an official statement posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

