Tragic Bus Plunge Claims Lives in Uttarakhand

In a tragic incident in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, at least 36 people died after their bus plunged into a gorge, local authorities confirmed. The accident, which also left six people injured, occurred as the vehicle traveled from Garhwal to Ramnagar.

The bus was carrying a total of 42 passengers when the horrifying accident unfolded. Visuals shared by the ANI news agency depicted the overturned bus resting near a river at the bottom of a steep hill.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an inquiry to uncover the reasons behind this devastating event, promising a thorough investigation in an official statement posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)