Zomato CEO Clarifies 'Incorrect Packaging Date' Error

Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has responded to concerns raised after an FSSAI inspection revealed future-dated packaging on mushroom packets at the Hyperpure warehouse in Hyderabad. The discrepancy was blamed on a vendor's manual typing error, leading to the vendor's removal from Zomato's database.

Despite the media coverage, Goyal emphasized that the affected 90 mushroom packets, marked with incorrect dates, were already rejected by the warehouse's quality control team and were not intended for customers. The Hyperpure warehouse reportedly achieved an A+ rating for its food safety standards.

Goyal expressed confusion over the media attention to this minor issue, considering Zomato's strong safety practices and the warehouse's vast inventory. He suggested some narratives unfairly target large businesses, undermining the company's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)