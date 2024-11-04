Zomato CEO Clarifies 'Incorrect Packaging Date' Error
Zomato has addressed an FSSAI inspection issue where mushrooms with incorrect packaging dates were found at its Hyperpure warehouse. The error, attributed to a vendor's manual mistake, led to the vendor being delisted. Zomato maintains stringent food safety standards and received an A+ rating.
- Country:
- India
Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has responded to concerns raised after an FSSAI inspection revealed future-dated packaging on mushroom packets at the Hyperpure warehouse in Hyderabad. The discrepancy was blamed on a vendor's manual typing error, leading to the vendor's removal from Zomato's database.
Despite the media coverage, Goyal emphasized that the affected 90 mushroom packets, marked with incorrect dates, were already rejected by the warehouse's quality control team and were not intended for customers. The Hyperpure warehouse reportedly achieved an A+ rating for its food safety standards.
Goyal expressed confusion over the media attention to this minor issue, considering Zomato's strong safety practices and the warehouse's vast inventory. He suggested some narratives unfairly target large businesses, undermining the company's reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zomato
- Hyperpure
- FSSAI
- food safety
- Goyal
- mushroom
- inspection
- vendor
- error
- warehouse
ALSO READ
1,800 more traffic personnel to be deployed at 97 points; inspections at construction-demolition sites to be intensified: Gopal Rai.
Surprise Inspections Shine Light on Haryana's Public Services
Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij's Surprise Inspection Spurs Action at Ambala Bus Stand
Haryana's Surprise Inspections Spotlight Services
Railway Safety Revamped: Night Inspections Mandated Nationwide