Controversy Unveiled: The Secret Deal Behind Kerala's K-Rail Project

The Kerala government's K-Rail project faces backlash amid allegations of a 'secret deal' between CPI(M) and BJP. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran criticizes the project after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw implies it could proceed if environmental and technical issues are resolved. Public protests and environmental concerns loom large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:35 IST
The Kerala government's K-Rail project has come under renewed scrutiny as accusations of a 'secret deal' between CPI(M) and BJP surface. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran called attention to the alleged agreement, suggesting that political maneuvering is overshadowing legitimate public concerns.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently discussed the project with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, proposing solutions to the environmental and technical hurdles in the K-Rail design. However, the proposal has reignited public and political opposition, especially given its potential impact on local communities.

Sudhakaran's remarks underscore the tensions, as he advocates for modernizing existing railway infrastructure rather than pursuing a project that risks displacing families and damaging the environment. With heightened resistance from both the public and opposition parties, the future of the K-Rail initiative remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

