Suzuki Motorcycle's Record Sales Surge in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has reported a remarkable 19% rise in vehicle sales for October 2024, amounting to 1,20,055 units sold. This surge highlights the company's successful market performance in India.

The remarkable achievement comes as domestic sales peaked at 1,04,940 units, marking a substantial 24% year-on-year growth compared to 84,302 units sold in October 2023.

Despite the domestic success, exports saw a slight setback, dropping 7% to 15,115 units compared to 16,205 in the prior year. Kenichi Meda, Managing Director, emphasized the importance of this sales milestone for Suzuki.

(With inputs from agencies.)