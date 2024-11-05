Government Expands Bharat Brand Retail Sale with Phase-II Launch

The Indian government has inaugurated Phase-II of the retail sale of Bharat-branded atta and rice. Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi flagged off mobile vans from agencies like NCCF, NAFED, and Kendriya Bhandar on Tuesday, designed to distribute these staple goods to a broader consumer base.

Bharat Atta, priced at Rs 30/kg, and Bharat Rice at Rs 34/kg, are being offered in this phase, reflecting the administration's resolve to make essential commodities affordable for the public. In his address to the press, Minister Joshi emphasized that these efforts are part of the government's strategy to ensure the availability of key food items while controlling market prices.

Through Phase-II, 3.69 lakh tonnes of wheat and 2.91 LMT of rice will reach consumers, complementing the 15.20 LMT of Bharat Atta and 14.58 LMT of Bharat Rice from Phase-I. These products will be accessible via mobile vans and e-commerce, enhancing distribution efficiency. Meanwhile, in Punjab, the procurement of kharif paddy progresses, aiming for a target of 184 lakh tonnes.

