Government Expands Bharat Brand Retail Sale with Phase-II Launch

The government has launched Phase-II of Bharat brand's retail sale, introducing mobile vans to enhance access to affordable atta and rice. Led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, this initiative underscores the government's commitment to providing essential food items at subsidized rates, benefiting consumers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:52 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Image: X/@JoshiPralhad). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has inaugurated Phase-II of the retail sale of Bharat-branded atta and rice. Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi flagged off mobile vans from agencies like NCCF, NAFED, and Kendriya Bhandar on Tuesday, designed to distribute these staple goods to a broader consumer base.

Bharat Atta, priced at Rs 30/kg, and Bharat Rice at Rs 34/kg, are being offered in this phase, reflecting the administration's resolve to make essential commodities affordable for the public. In his address to the press, Minister Joshi emphasized that these efforts are part of the government's strategy to ensure the availability of key food items while controlling market prices.

Through Phase-II, 3.69 lakh tonnes of wheat and 2.91 LMT of rice will reach consumers, complementing the 15.20 LMT of Bharat Atta and 14.58 LMT of Bharat Rice from Phase-I. These products will be accessible via mobile vans and e-commerce, enhancing distribution efficiency. Meanwhile, in Punjab, the procurement of kharif paddy progresses, aiming for a target of 184 lakh tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

