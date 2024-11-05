Tragic Bus Crash in Almora: Overcrowding and Speeding Among Possible Causes

A deadly bus crash in Almora, Uttarakhand, has left at least 36 people dead and 27 injured, with overcrowding and speeding cited as potential causes.

The tragedy unfolded when a bus carrying over 60 passengers fell into a gorge, leading to immediate fatalities and numerous injuries. Survivors recount hearing a tire burst just before the accident.

Eyewitnesses highlighted additional risk factors such as poor road conditions and technical faults, while the driver was reportedly rushing to reach his next assignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)