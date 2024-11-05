Left Menu

Air France and KLM Boost Flight Operations to India with Winter Schedule

Air France and KLM have announced an increase in flights to and from India for the winter schedule. The airlines will operate up to 50 flights per week, up from the 39 flights during summer, offering more travel options and improved connectivity for Indian customers.

In a strategic move to enhance connectivity, Air France and KLM announced a significant increase in their flight operations to and from India during the winter schedule. Effective October 30, the airlines plan to operate up to 50 flights weekly, compared to the 39 weekly flights available during the summer season.

The expansion includes additional flights across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Air France introduces a second flight to Delhi from Paris, while the Mumbai-Paris route sees an increase to six flights per week. KLM boosts the Bengaluru-Amsterdam frequency to six flights weekly.

With dual hubs in Amsterdam and Paris, Charles de Gaulle, the expansion reflects Air France-KLM's commitment to providing flexible and convenient travel options for customers, especially during peak travel seasons.

