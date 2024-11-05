Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Labs Sees Revenue Surge Amid Profit Dip in Q2 2024

Pharmaceutical leader Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced a 9.35% decline in net profit for Q2 2024, with profits dropping to Rs 1,341.5 crore. Despite this, the company's revenue grew by 16.51% to Rs 8,016.2 crore, driven by global generics and heightened sales in emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:47 IST
Dr Reddy's Labs Sees Revenue Surge Amid Profit Dip in Q2 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories has reported a 9.35% drop in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2024, now at Rs 1,341.5 crore. This compares to a profit of Rs 1,480 crore during the same quarter last year, the Hyderabad-based firm revealed in a regulatory filing.

Despite the profit drop, the company saw a revenue increase of 16.51% to Rs 8,016.2 crore, up from Rs 6,880.2 crore in the previous year. This growth was notably driven by a rise in global generics revenues across emerging markets, India, and Europe.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories continues to focus on strengthening its core businesses and impacting patients through science and innovation, according to Co-Chairman and MD GV Prasad. The company's shares finished at Rs 1,272.55 on the BSE, marking a 0.36% gain from the prior close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024