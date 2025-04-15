Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant Unveil Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

Citizens Financial Group has teamed up with IT services powerhouse Cognizant to launch a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad. The center was officially unveiled on Tuesday, marking a significant step in the bank's effort to scale up its enterprise technology strategy.

With plans to hire 1,000 professionals focusing on IT, data, and analytics by March 2026, this GCC is expected to be a key driver of the bank's digital transformation. The facility aims to foster innovation and deploy cutting-edge technologies.

The ambitious initiative was inaugurated by Telangana's IT Minister, with key executives stressing the importance of innovation in advancing the financial sector. Citizens also plans to become the first US regional bank to fully migrate to the cloud, as part of its strategic focus on modernizing its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)