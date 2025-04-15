Left Menu

Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant Unveil Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

Citizens Financial Group partners with Cognizant to launch a Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, aiming to amplify innovation and enhance the bank's enterprise technology strategy. The center will employ up to 1,000 professionals by 2026, focusing on digital transformation and reducing reliance on vendor partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:50 IST
Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant Unveil Global Capability Center in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Citizens Financial Group has teamed up with IT services powerhouse Cognizant to launch a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad. The center was officially unveiled on Tuesday, marking a significant step in the bank's effort to scale up its enterprise technology strategy.

With plans to hire 1,000 professionals focusing on IT, data, and analytics by March 2026, this GCC is expected to be a key driver of the bank's digital transformation. The facility aims to foster innovation and deploy cutting-edge technologies.

The ambitious initiative was inaugurated by Telangana's IT Minister, with key executives stressing the importance of innovation in advancing the financial sector. Citizens also plans to become the first US regional bank to fully migrate to the cloud, as part of its strategic focus on modernizing its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025