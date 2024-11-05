Tragedy Strikes Bullet Train Construction in Gujarat

A tragic accident unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor construction site in Gujarat's Anand district, where a collapse claimed the life of a worker, according to officials.

The incident took place in Vasad village, confirmed Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani. He noted that preliminary reports indicated four workers being trapped; two were rescued, but one succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The mishap involved a steel and concrete temporary structure used for foundation works, confirmed an official from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). Rescuers are deploying cranes and excavators at the site near Vadodara's Mahi river.

