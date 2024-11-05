Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bullet Train Construction in Gujarat

A tragic incident occurred at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor construction site in Gujarat's Anand district when a temporary structure collapsed, resulting in one worker's death and trapping four workers. Rescue operations are underway using cranes and excavators to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bullet Train Construction in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor construction site in Gujarat's Anand district, where a collapse claimed the life of a worker, according to officials.

The incident took place in Vasad village, confirmed Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani. He noted that preliminary reports indicated four workers being trapped; two were rescued, but one succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The mishap involved a steel and concrete temporary structure used for foundation works, confirmed an official from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). Rescuers are deploying cranes and excavators at the site near Vadodara's Mahi river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024