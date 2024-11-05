Left Menu

Tilaknagar Industries Boosts Profits with Strategic Growth

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd reported a 57.2% increase in net profit to Rs 58.23 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by cost-optimisation and marketing strategies. The company's revenue rose to Rs 823.32 crore, with profitability boosted despite a temporary market slowdown. The company is now net debt-free ahead of schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:56 IST
Tilaknagar Industries Boosts Profits with Strategic Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, a leading Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer, has announced a notable 57.2% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 58.23 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 2024. This financial upturn is attributed to the company's adept cost-optimisation and strategic marketing initiatives, according to their regulatory filings.

The company's revenue from operations surged 9.74% year-on-year, amounting to Rs 823.32 crore for the September quarter. Notwithstanding, the company faced muted net revenue growth due to a transition in Andhra Pradesh's liquor market policy, which recently opened retail to private parties.

Tilaknagar Industries marked a significant milestone by achieving a net debt-free status six months ahead of the target, a feat accomplished through rigorous financial strategies and robust growth. The company's shares increased by 16.23% on BSE, closing at Rs 338.65, affirming investor confidence in its transformative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024