Left Menu

Titan Shares Tumble Following Profit Decline

Titan's shares fell nearly 4% after a 23% decline in Q2 net profit. Despite a rise in sales, the firm's expenses increased, affecting profit margins. The company's stock was the worst performer on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on Wednesday, while broader markets remained firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:10 IST
Titan Shares Tumble Following Profit Decline
Tech shares Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Titan's shares saw a significant dip of nearly 4% on Wednesday morning after the company reported a 23% slide in consolidated net profit to Rs 704 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024.

The stock fell 3.69% to Rs 3,113.65 on the BSE and was down 3.59% to Rs 3,114 on the NSE, marking it as the biggest underperformer among BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty companies during morning trades.

Even as broader markets remained upbeat, with the BSE Sensex climbing 277 points to 79,753.63 and the Nifty increasing by 102 points to 24,314.65, Titan struggled. The company did report a 25.82% increase in sales to Rs 13,473 crore in the reviewed quarter, but total expenses also rose 20.23% to Rs 13,709 crore, impacting profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024