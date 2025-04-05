Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Gandhi Absences During Waqf Bill Vote

The BJP criticized the absence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Lok Sabha vote on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and Rahul Gandhi's silence during the debate. BJP's IT head, Amit Malviya, accused the Congress of treating the Muslim community as a convenience, despite their claims of representation.

  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a critique aimed at the Congress over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence from the Lok Sabha voting session concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi's silence during the debate. Amit Malviya, head of BJP IT department, sparked discussion over the Congress's alleged disregard for Muslim interests. In a post shared on social media platform X, Malviya emphasized that despite a Congress whip, Priyanka Vadra did not attend the parliamentary proceedings when the Waqf Amendments were discussed.

Malviya highlighted, "Rahul Gandhi, who styles himself as the Muslim community's caretaker, had ample opportunity yet opted not to voice an opinion on the Bill." The BJP suggests this signifies the Congress party's abandonment of their Muslim constituency at a critical moment, contrary to their longstanding claims of advocacy.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was eventually passed, even as opposition parties combined efforts in opposition to it, marking a contentious episode in the parliamentary history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

