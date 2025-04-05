Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy Amidst Priyanka Gandhi's Absence

The Indian Union Muslim League criticized Priyanka Gandhi for missing the Waqf Amendment Bill debate, labeling it a 'Black Mark'. Questions arose about her absence, while opposition parties, notably Congress, TMC, and Left, united against the bill, deemed unconstitutional by critics. Parliament passed the bill after extensive debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:40 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy Amidst Priyanka Gandhi's Absence
Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The absence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during the debate of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament has drawn sharp criticism from the Indian Union Muslim League. The party's concerns were echoed by Suprabhatham, the voice of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, which labeled her non-attendance as a 'Black Mark'.

Editorials published on April 4 reproached Gandhi for her absence during a critical moment when the BJP put forth legislation deemed to undermine Muslim rights. They also highlighted Rahul Gandhi's silence on the bill, perceived to affect national unity negatively. However, the opposition, including Congress, TMC, and Left, was praised for their unified stance.

Congress RS MP Syed Naseer Hussain condemned the bill as unconstitutional, emphasizing that it targets specific communities. Despite opposition, Parliament passed the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a prolonged debate, with Rajya Sabha sessions extending beyond midnight to secure the required vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025