Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy Amidst Priyanka Gandhi's Absence

The absence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi during the debate of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament has drawn sharp criticism from the Indian Union Muslim League. The party's concerns were echoed by Suprabhatham, the voice of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, which labeled her non-attendance as a 'Black Mark'.

Editorials published on April 4 reproached Gandhi for her absence during a critical moment when the BJP put forth legislation deemed to undermine Muslim rights. They also highlighted Rahul Gandhi's silence on the bill, perceived to affect national unity negatively. However, the opposition, including Congress, TMC, and Left, was praised for their unified stance.

Congress RS MP Syed Naseer Hussain condemned the bill as unconstitutional, emphasizing that it targets specific communities. Despite opposition, Parliament passed the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a prolonged debate, with Rajya Sabha sessions extending beyond midnight to secure the required vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)