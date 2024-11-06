Tragic Jet Crash Claims Five Lives Near Phoenix

A tragic accident unfolded near Phoenix when a small jet crashed into a vehicle, resulting in the death of five individuals. The incident occurred at Falcon Field Airport, located in Mesa, where the aircraft took off before colliding with a vehicle beyond airport premises.

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, which TV news footage showed engulfed in a significant fire. The ill-fated aircraft has been identified as a Honda HA-420, a light business jet notorious for its speed and precision. Immediate fatalities were confirmed at the scene following the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have joined forces with local authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the crash. At this time, no additional information regarding the victims or the cause of the crash has been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)