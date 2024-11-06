Left Menu

Skoda Unveils New Sub-4 Metre SUV Kylaq in India

Skoda launched its new sub-4 metre SUV, the Kylaq, during a global event in Mumbai. Designed specifically for India, the Kylaq competes with the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and others. Priced from Rs 7.89 lakh, it features a 1.0-litre engine and a suite of modern amenities and safety features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:57 IST
Global premiere of Skoda Auto India (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an event held in Mumbai on Wednesday, Skoda globally premiered its latest sub-4 metre SUV, the Kylaq. Set to compete with popular models like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue, the Kylaq is introduced as an entry-level SUV for Indian customers.

With a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh, the Kylaq is targeted at cost-conscious consumers. Bookings open in December, with deliveries scheduled from January 2025. Sporting a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the vehicle boasts 113 BHP and 178 Nm torque, reaching 0-100 km/h in 10.5 seconds. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The Kylaq includes features such as independent front suspension, a spacious 446-litre boot, and various tech offerings like Auto Climatronic and wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Safety is paramount, with 6 airbags and other advanced features. Skoda emphasizes the vehicle's design at their Chakan plant in Maharashtra, highlighting its importance in their India-focused strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

