Skoda Unveils New Sub-4 Metre SUV Kylaq in India

In an event held in Mumbai on Wednesday, Skoda globally premiered its latest sub-4 metre SUV, the Kylaq. Set to compete with popular models like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue, the Kylaq is introduced as an entry-level SUV for Indian customers.

With a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh, the Kylaq is targeted at cost-conscious consumers. Bookings open in December, with deliveries scheduled from January 2025. Sporting a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the vehicle boasts 113 BHP and 178 Nm torque, reaching 0-100 km/h in 10.5 seconds. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The Kylaq includes features such as independent front suspension, a spacious 446-litre boot, and various tech offerings like Auto Climatronic and wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Safety is paramount, with 6 airbags and other advanced features. Skoda emphasizes the vehicle's design at their Chakan plant in Maharashtra, highlighting its importance in their India-focused strategy.

