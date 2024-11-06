Titan's Stock Dips Despite Sales Surge

Shares of the prominent jewellery retailer and watchmaker, Titan, dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday following the firm's announcement of a 23% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 704 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024.

On the BSE, Titan's stock dropped by 1.72% to close at Rs 3,177.50 apiece, after declining by as much as 3.69% during the day to Rs 3,113.65. Meanwhile, on the NSE, it dipped by 1.44% to Rs 3,183.55, reaching a low of Rs 3,114 during the session.

Despite this, Titan's sales increased by 25.82% to Rs 13,473 crore for the reviewed quarter compared to Rs 10,708 crore in the same period last year. The company's total expenses also saw a 20.23% rise to Rs 13,709 crore, while total income for the September quarter rose by 15.83% to Rs 14,656 crore, according to their latest regulatory filing.

