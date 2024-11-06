Left Menu

Oven Story Pizza's Bold Expansion: 200 Stores in Two Years

Oven Story Pizza, widely recognized for its innovative toppings, plans a major expansion with 200 offline stores within two years. With strong appeal among millennials and Gen Z, the brand aims to enhance its presence in major cities, introducing unique consumer experiences and targeting both urban and emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:01 IST
Oven Story Pizza, a leading name in the pizza industry, is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan to open 200 offline stores over the next two years. Known for unique toppings and fusion flavors, the brand enjoys strong popularity among millennials and Gen Z, aiming to bolster its presence across major cities and tap into emerging markets.

The brand recognizes the shift in consumer behavior, where customers increasingly seek experiences that are Instagram-worthy and talkworthy, beyond merely pizzas. With standout offerings such as Dragonfire Schezwan and Fabulous Feta pizzas, Oven Story is uniquely poised to leverage this trend, offering an extensive menu to cater to diverse taste preferences.

Focusing on rapid urbanization and the growing inclination for food delivery, Oven Story strategically targets tier-II and tier-III cities alongside metropolitan areas. Employing digital marketing, influencer partnerships, and hyper-local strategies, the brand aims to capture a significant market share, appealing to young, urban consumers and reinforcing its identity as a modern, experience-driven brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

