EMEA Emerging Markets Report: Temporary Pause
The EMEA Emerging Markets report by Reuters will not be published on Monday, May 5, due to a bank holiday in the United Kingdom. Normal service will resume on Tuesday, May 6, as confirmed by the Bengaluru newsroom.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:57 IST
The EMEA Emerging Markets report, usually a staple of industry news, will be temporarily halted on Monday, May 5. This pause is due to a bank holiday celebrated in the United Kingdom.
Reuters has assured readers and stakeholders that the report will return to its regular schedule on Tuesday, May 6.
This brief interruption has been communicated by the Bengaluru newsroom, ensuring transparency and keeping the audience informed about the news cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EMEA
- Emerging Markets
- Reuters
- bank holiday
- United Kingdom
- Bengaluru
- newsroom
- report
- May 5
- May 6
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unexpected Collision: Mini Bus Meets Aircraft at Bengaluru Airport
Bengaluru's Bold Move: Patidar's Strategic Toss Decision
Dubai Chamber Expands to Bengaluru: Strengthening UAE-India Ties
Thrilling IPL Clash: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mystery Surrounds Murder of Former DGP Om Prakash in Bengaluru