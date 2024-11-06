Left Menu

AVA Global Logistics Secures Major Steel Shipment Order

AVA Global Logistics Pvt. Ltd. has secured a significant order to ship 750 containers of steel coils under a Rs 10 crore contract with Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. This move enhances AVA Global's footprint in international trade, focusing on the European and Mediterranean markets.

AVA Global Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a key player in logistics and supply chain solutions, has clinched a major order to ship 750 steel coil containers for Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd. The new contract is worth Rs 10 crore and aims at bolstering AVA Global's international trade endeavors, especially in Europe and the Mediterranean.

The shipment underscores AVA Global's proficiency in managing large-scale logistics, reinforcing its pivotal role in helping Indian manufacturers expand globally. Known for its commitment to service excellence, AVA Global ensures timely delivery and the highest industry standards. Darshan Ghodawat, Managing Director of AVA Global, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, highlighting it as a testament to their leadership in the logistics sector.

With over two decades of experience, AVA Global has established itself as a reliable logistics partner, offering services like air and ocean freight, warehousing, customs clearance, chartering, and ground transportation. This steel coil shipment is poised to enhance trade ties between India and international markets, particularly in metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

