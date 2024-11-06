Tragic Collision: Ten Lives Lost in Bilgram Accident

A devastating accident occurred in Bilgram, resulting in the deaths of ten individuals, comprising six women, three children, and a man. Local police confirmed that a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying 15 passengers, leaving the vehicle severely damaged.

The accident was reported around 12.30 pm near Roshanpur village, with officials noting that the truck crashed into the rickshaw to avert a motorcycle incident. Four other passengers sustained injuries and have been transferred to the district hospital for further treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and the truck has been seized. Officials are searching for the rickshaw driver, who remains unidentified and is evading capture. The state's chief and deputy ministers have expressed their condolences and committed to providing the best medical assistance for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)